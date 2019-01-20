Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! fame Saumya Tandon shares first photo of her newborn

television

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's 'Gori Mem' aka Anita essayed by Saumya Tandon has welcomed a baby boy in real life

Saumya Tandon and husband Saurabh Devendra Singh with their newborn. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saumyas_world_score.

Saumya Tandon, who plays the character of Anita 'bhabhi' in one of the most-loved television shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! gave birth to a baby boy. Reportedly, she welcomed the child on January 14. However, it was only on Sunday, January 20 that Saumya took to her Instagram account to share the good news with her fans.

Saumya Tandon posted a photo along with her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh and their "bundle of joy" on Instagram. Soumya glows in a chequered blue shirt-dress as she holds the baby with her husband and poses for their first family portrait. Anita 'bhabhi' shared the picture and wrote: "Our bundle of joy!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Our bundle of joy! A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) onJan 19, 2019 at 7:56pm PST

Actress Saumya Tandon had taken to her social media account to announce her pregnancy. She called it a "fascinating ride". She posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".

The actress had also posted: Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings. Photographed by @sachin113photographer, thanks for the memories. [sic]"

Saumya Tandon, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 here.

