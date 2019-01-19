Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon blessed with a baby boy

television

Saumya Tandon hid her marriage to banker Saurabh Devendra Singh, and initially even denied her pregnancy

Saumya Tandon

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon is now a mommy. She delivered a baby boy recently. The actor, who prefers to be guarded about her personal life, has not shared the date of the new arrival.

She hid her marriage to banker Saurabh Devendra Singh, and initially even denied her pregnancy. Good news is all about sharing, no?

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon on Tuesday announced that she is pregnant with her first child. She has called it a "fascinating ride". Saumya, who essays the role of Anita Bhabhi also known as 'Gori Mem' in the show, took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a photograph of herself and said she woke up feeling like a "superhero without a cape".

The actress also posted: Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings . Photographed by @sachin113photographer , thanks for the memories. [sic]"

The actress, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 here.

