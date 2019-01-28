Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame Sandeep Anand files for divorce

television

Actor Sandeep Anand has decided to end his seven-year-old marriage

Sandeep Anand. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sandeepaanand.

Sandeep Anand, popularly known for his roles in television shows such as FIR, May I Come In Madam and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has filed for divorce. Sandeep plays the character of Puttan in the comedy caper. The actor's seven-year-old married life is on the verge of extinction. The actor-comedian got hitched in 2012 and they have a son together, who is currently staying with Anand's wife. Compatibility has been said to be one of the major reasons for them to walk out of this marriage.

Sandeep confirmed the news to timesofindia.com and said, "Yes, it's true. We were together for seven years and things did not work out between us. There were compatibility issues. I have filed for divorce. I don't want to discuss more about my personal life as I want to be known for my work. I don't want to grab headlines for my break-up."

Reportedly, the divorce is not an amicable one as his wife still wants to stay with him. Sandeep apparently believes that he and his wife both belong to different culture and society, and tied the knot under his parents' pressure. The actor also said that he never was in love with his wife, claims bollywoodlife.com.

"I got married, only for their (parents) happiness. I got married to a girl who I was not in love with. Soon I realised we both were different. She is from a small town, while I'm in Mumbai. Different culture and different society! But I had some responsibility, so I tried making things better. And I gave seven years of my life to my marriage. I tried hard to work on it, but it didn't work out and things fell apart," said the report.

Sandeep Anand's Billu character from FIR is the most-loved one.

