Bhagyashree recalls an unpleasant photoshoot during shooting of Maine Pyar Kiya

The year 1989 proved to be a career breaking year for Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The two youngsters starred in Sooraj R. Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya, the film that made the duo the heartthrob of the nation. Salman Khan's chemistry with Bhagyashree, the melodious soundtrack and an out-an-out romance drama of the film, made it a huge blockbuster at the Box Office. Even today, fans revisit this romance and dance to the tunes of its infectious and contagious songs. And talking about the film, Bhagyashree spilled the beans the rapport she shared with her co-star on-screen.

The actress also shared an unpleasant incident which happened on the sets. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me some sort of "hot" photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her.'

"All of us were new-comers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don't think he or Salman knew that I was standing by very close and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, 'I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.' I really respected Salman's response, and that's when I realised I was among safe people."

Bhagyashree also opened up on the possible sequel of the cult classic. "I would rather say that certain cult films remain as they are. One should not try and build on something like that to remake it again. That being said, it would be a pleasure working with both Sooraj ji and Salman again," she said.

Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya had become a blockbuster of the decade. Though Salman and Bhagyashree never worked again, but they kept in touch with each other.

