Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani: Hope love I receive in India is tenfold

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani earns Best Debutant nod at Macau film festival for his debut Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Abhimanyu Dassani

Though his debut film - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - is yet to release on home turf, Abhimanyu Dassani has already won his first award. The actor bagged the Best Debutant award at the recently held International Film Festival and Awards Macao.

"It is surreal," says Dassani, son to '90s star Bhagyashree. "With all the excitement, there is also a sense of calm that the people whose movies the world looks up to, saw something special in you."



A still from the film

The Vasan Bala-directed comedy revolves around a man who suffers from congenital insensitivity to pain. He considers himself fortunate to have teamed up with Bala at the start of his career. "Vasan sir is not only a genius director, but also a brilliant human being. He believed in me and that made me believe in myself."

The Radhika Madan-starrer also won an award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Pleased with the accolades, Dassani insists the verdict of the Indian audience will be the one he holds closest to his heart. "The film is set to release in March, and hopefully, the love that we receive at home will be tenfold."

