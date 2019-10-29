Bhai Dooj 2019: Classy skirts to gift your sister this Bhai Dooj

Women's A-Line Maxi Skirt





This trendy Skirt is a pure stunner and makes an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. It gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look and make your festive ready! Adorned with a contemporary style, this Skirt showcases more feminine effect. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 422. Shop here

Long Printed Skirt







This designer Skirt made of high-quality Rayon fabric. It will ensure you immeasurable comfort throughout the day. This stylish skirt looks great when paired with your favorite Tops, Shirts, Kurtis, and T-Shirts. This skirt will make you the center of attraction on any outing. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 585. Shop here

Banarasi Silk Lehenga Skirt





This Rajasthani silk skirt with zari weaving comes in a beautiful color. One can pair it with a blouse and dupatta in order to complete the set. The Skirt is stitched with inner lining measurements up to 40 Inches. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 749.00 to Rs 1,599. Shop here

Umbrella cut skirt for party





This beautiful skirt is made from chanderi silk and finished in an attractive beige color. It features a drawstring closure and is targeted towards young women. Furthermore, it is recommended to be kept away from extreme heat, fire and corrosive liquids to avoid any form of damage. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 799. Shop here

Cotton Printed Wrap Around Skirt

This long skirt helps today women flaunt their style with uttermost grace and ease. The skirt is made of cotton and it ensures the utmost comfort all day long and is easy to maintain. This skirt will go well with a body-hugging top or short kurta and footwear of your choice. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 375. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates