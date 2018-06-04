The gym and tonic guy!

As Sunil Chhetri plays his 100th game for India today, the country's first football 'centurion,' Bhaichung Bhutia pays tribute to the magical striker's work ethic at the gymnasium as well as his self-motivation



Sunil Chhetri celebrates his goal against Kyrgyz Republic during an Asian Cup qualification round match at the Sree Kantreerava Stadium in Bangalore last year. India won 1-0

Well done on a landmark feat, Sunil. Welcome to the 100 club. Representing your country in 100 International matches is a huge achievement. Sunil has been one of the most sincere and dedicated footballers I have come across.

I have seen Sunil grow in front of my eyes for 15 years. It's been a fantastic journey. He has been a true professional, hardworking and outstanding in whatever he has done, both on and off the field. I remember meeting him for the first time at Mohun Bagan. He was a young boy, but still a thorough professional. He was so focussed and dedicated in his job that you really didn't have to tell him what to do. He was on auto mode all the time.

Nobody used to tell Sunil when to hit the gym because whatever exercises he used to do, he made sure he did a complete job. He motivates himself and doesn't think twice to go the extra mile.

As a captain, Sunil has led by example. It has been tough, but he has led the team with respect. He should just keep performing. Injuries come along the way with age, but it's important he keeps fit. India need him for the Asian Cup next year! Sunil is a walking example and has set the right precedent for Indian football to advance. Well done once again. It's not easy for any footballer in the world to achieve such a feat. What he has accomplished is a result of the sheer hard work he has put in. He always knew what he wanted and that's why he was able to evolve as a player. Enjoy your football and keep providing the entertainment!

59

No. of international goals Sunil Chhetri has scored. Only Lionel Messi (64) and Cristiano Ronaldo (81) are ahead of him

3

No. of hat-tricks Sunil Chhetri has scored in national colours

June 12, 2005

The day when Sunil Chhetri scored his first international goal in a friendly fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan

— As told to Noel D'Souza