Bharat Bandh: Mumbai cops remove protestors from Andheri railway station. Watch video

As Congress-led Bharat Bandh came into effect on Monday morning, in Mumbai, protests took place at Andheri railway station, where police had to intervene

A snapshot of the protests at Andheri railway station

The Bharat Bandh on September 10, 2018 has been called by the Congress Party and supported by other political parties and few Trade Unions to protest rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. The protests have led to shutdowns in several parts of the country.

As Congress-led Bharat Bandh came into effect on Monday morning, in Mumbai, protests took place at Andheri railway station, where police had to intervene. In the video below, cops are seen keeping tackling the agitators at Andheri railway station. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Versova Andheri Ghatkopar Metro line were also affected for some time on Monday morning at around 9.30 am after a group of MNS party workers tried to stop the train at D N Nagar metro station. The protesters also went on the railway track shouting slogans along with flags. The security personnel at the station immediately took a serious note about this and moved away from the protesters so that the services are not blocked.

The Shiv Sena took a jibe at opposition parties, stating their nationwide bandh against the rising fuel prices should not look like a sudden act undertaken after waking up from a "long sleep".The BJP's bickering ally said it has been carrying the burden of opposition parties on its shoulders for long and it now wants to see where these outfits stand on pro-people issues. The Marathi daily 'Saamana' said, "The people of this country have been watching closely how inflation is rising and petrol and diesel prices are escalating. "Hopefully, the bandh should not look like the opposition has suddenly woken up from a long sleep on peoples issues and called for the bandh."

