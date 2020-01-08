Bharat Bandh today: Situation normal at Churchgate, CSMT; trains running on time

While railway employees said they would organise a 'Rail Bachao Sangoshti' to join the nationwide strike on Wednesday, situation remained normal in the morning.

Train services were operating on time and life was normal at Mumbai's biggest rail terminus – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The protests are likely to happen later in the day.

People continue with their busy lives at Goregaon (West)

One of the busiest stations, Churchgate, too, saw regular movements on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, hospitals in the city too were operating smoothly.

The ministry's drive had been aimed at coming up with innovative ideas to improve the Indian Railways. The strike has been called to protest the Central government's 'anti-labour' and 'anti-people' policies.

Life normal at Mumbai's biggest rail terminus Mumbai CSMT. Some preparations of the protests later in the day can be seen @mid_day #BharatBandh #BharatBandh2020 pic.twitter.com/8MEiK8Ugeb — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 8, 2020

Train services and airport operations may get affected if the strike takes an aggressive turn. However, officials assured that suburban services would run as usual and outstation trains being affected would be a worst-case scenario.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates