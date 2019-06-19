Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman starrer hits double century, crosses Rs 200 crore mark

bollywood

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat released on Eid, June 5, and the audience welcomed it with open arms. On the first day itself, Bharat managed to rake in Rs 42.30 crore on day 1 at the box office, pulling in the family crowd. On day 7, Tuesday, Bharat minted Rs 8.30 crore.

Now, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, has minted Rs 201.86 crores

Ruling the box office ever since it hit the big screens, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday, adding up to Rs 122.20. It managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark after minting Rs 27.29 crore on Sunday.

"Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses Rs 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses â¹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: â¹ 201.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

#Bharat biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]

Week 2: â¹ 21.81 cr [till Tue]

Total: â¹ 201.86 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

While the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

"Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid. Bharat has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap. "It becomes back-to-back 14 centuries for Salman Khan," according to film and trade expert Girish Johar.

It began with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Speaking about Bharat, the movie is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Disha Patani on Bharat: My family is genuinely proud of me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from ANI