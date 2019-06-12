Disha Patani on Bharat: My family is genuinely proud of me

bollywood

Disha Patani feels that her family loving Bharat is the best compliment for her.

Disha Patani who has been the hottest sensation of Bharat and has created waves with her stunning dance moves has now got praise from her family too and the diva surely is happiest right now. The actress feels that her family loving it is the best compliment for her.

The actress shared, "That's true! It was such a positive film and had a good message. I'm so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me."

Disha Patani who romanced Salman Khan on screen and gave a dazzling performance while catching everyone's attention with the masala Bollywood number, Slow Motion has taken over the world like a storm. The song, 'Slow Motion' from Bharat has spread like wildfire across the nation. The song had racked millions of views from immediately after its release and has kept people grooving ever since.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani known for the bravest choices of films, the young actress is also a sought after name in the brand world. The actress is also the face of several International brands.

The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

