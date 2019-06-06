The audience loves Disha Patani's performance in Bharat

bollywood

Now that Bharat has hit the screens, the audience is going gaga over the whistle-worthy performance of Disha Patani during the much-awaited performance

Disha Patani in Bharat

Ever since the makers of Bharat released the trailer, the glimpses of the Slow Motion song had built curiosity among the audience. Now that the film has hit the screens, the audience is going gaga over the whistle-worthy performance of Disha Patani during the much-awaited performance.

Disha took to her social media and shared the insights to the live reaction of the audience in the theatres captioning, "Thank you for your immense love #bharat"

As soon as Disha makes an entry in the film, the audience starts hooting and when the Slow Motion song begins, people start enjoying it so much that they don't hesitate to get up on their seats and start dancing while blowing whistles. The Slow Motion fever is gripping the nation and the actress feels surreal watching people enjoy her work.

Bharat is Disha's third film in a row, which is a super hit, minting Rs 42.3 crore on the first day itself. The actress' debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and her second film Baaghi 2, too, smashed the records at the box-office.

When it comes to dancing, the actress is an absolute stunner with graceful and effortless moves. Disha has been treating the fans with insights into her dance rehearsals and now with the Slow Motion song, it is a treat for the audience.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani's film Bharat has hit the screens across the country. The actress will also be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang.

