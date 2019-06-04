Disha Patani: My dad feels awkward looking at my photoshoot pictures

bollywood

Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next, a Salman Khan-starrer film, confessed how her parents react to her photoshoots

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Disha Patani, who is currently on cloud 9, with all the success and appreciation she has received for her journey in Bollywood, shared how per mom and dad reacts to her bold photoshoots, which she also shares on social media. Disha has become a social media sensation with 21 million followers in a very short span of her B-town career. She is already an inspiration for many, and her hot body and sultry looks are to die for!

In an interview with a leading daily, Disha revealed that though her parents are cool about the shoots, the pictures do make her father feel "awkward".

The Baaghi 2 actress said: "I know my parents are watching me. They know it's work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family [WhatsApp] group. After all, he is a father."

Talking about her mom, Disha said, "My mother is on Instagram now but with a different name. She stalks me, so I don't send the pictures anymore."

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Bharat, where she is playing the role of a trapeze artist in the movie. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, Bharat is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5.

Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film Ode To My Father. The film marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after last year's Race 3. Apart from this, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

