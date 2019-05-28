Disha Patani's Bharat journey here is all you need to know

bollywood

Disha Patani's character required a lot of physical preparation and rigorous training to ace the role with perfection

Disha Patani in Bharat

Disha Patani who is all set for the big release, Bharat alongside Salman Khan started the journey with on a tough note but has totally aced her role. The actress' character required a lot of physical preparation and rigorous training to ace the role with perfection.

Talking about how she began her journey for Bharat, Disha shared, "Ali said the reason he called me was that he saw a few videos of me on Instagram doing flips and stuff and they needed a girl who could do all that. So after saying yes I had to train properly for 2 months. That's the time I had before the shoot started and I went through rigorous training."

"It was scary because generally when you are training yourself it's not like you have to learn something in a day or a week, so you are not stressed but there I was really stressed. Because I had said yes I can do all this but I knew I have to really train for it and I remember a week before the film starting I broke my knee because I was doing a front flip. I landed right but I did something and I got a major jerk on my knees and the problem was I was doing gymnastics. I was going to the gym, I was doing dance rehearsals for 3-4hrs every day and my body was going through a lot of pain. I think that was the point where my body broke so I was on bed rest for one week before I could start the shoot and I was starting from the gymnastic part and going to the dance part so it was very tough and very painful but we did it and now I feel it was all worth it." she further added.

For the acrobatics and Gymnastics, Disha has been training under Nadeem Akhtar who is helping the actress in mastering flips, front flip, backflip and hands spring.

The first song from the album 'Slow Motion' has already created a huge stir and is tracking big time, garnering immense appreciation from all across where the killer moves of Disha Patani while shaking a leg with Salman Khan is a definite treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its unusual slow motion.

Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also, the first Indian face for the International brands. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine.

Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

