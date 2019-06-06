Salman Khan expresses gratitude as Bharat raked high numbers at box office

bollywood

Salman Khan starrer Bharat broke all records of all times is roaring loud in theatres after with the biggest box office opening ever for the Superstar

Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram handle

The magic spell of Salman Khan over his fans has garnered humongous numbers of 42.3 Crores, irrespective of the hyped India v/s South Africa World Cup match on the first day of its release. After receiving appreciations and setting the records straight with the release on Bharat, Salman Khan is beaming with pride and expressed gratitude to his fans.

The Superstar couldn’t contain his excitement and tweeted, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat"

Bharat has marked a huge first-day collection of around 43 crores which would also be the highest opening day collection ever for a Salman Khan starrer beating the numbers of the actor's own Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Bharat has also marked the second highest collection of all times for a Hindi film after Thugs Of Hindostan which marked a moolah of 50 crores at the box office. It is Salman's spell all over with director Ali Abbas Zafar after previously delivering hits, the strong foundation of a storyline which is not only an entertainer but a soulful journey of a man and a nation along with a groovy dose of music numbers that Bharat has won the hearts on its first day itself.

The numbers are huge all over the Hindi film markets with even single screens witnessing an extraordinary turnout from the fans waiting to see the Salman extravaganza. The collections of some cities from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to name a few are coming in as the highest ever.

Touted to be the 'biggest film of all times,' the Salman Khan starrer is on its way to charting new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series.

The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

