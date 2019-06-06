Video of Salman Khan slapping security guard goes viral; Netizens react

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan reportedly got angry with the way the guard handled a child in the crowd. The Bharat actor lost his cool and slapped him. While some have called out the actor for his behaviour, others have come out in his support.

Salman Khan (Pic/AFP)

Salman Khan, controversy's favourite child, has yet again made headlines after a video of the Bharat actor slapping a security guard for allegedly manhandling a young fan went viral on social media. While on one hand, Salman Khan's Eid release - Bharat - has become the talk of the town, on the other hand, his video has created quite a stir on social media.

Apparently, the incident took place after Bharat special screening, held for industry insiders at a popular multiplex in Lower Parel, Mumbai. In the viral video, Salman can be seen exiting a cinema through a sea of fans. Salman suddenly loses his cool, turns and slaps one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor.

Though after looking at the video one clearly cannot find out the reason behind Salman Khan's action, according to various media reports, he got angry after he saw the particular security guard misbehaving with a little kid who, along with all the other fans, was trying to get a glimpse of him.

Well, netizens were quick to react to the video. While, some showered praises for 'Bhai' calling him a true gentleman, many called Khan's action as 'arrogance'.

Here's what Twitterati had to say on Salman Khan's video:

Salman Khan's Bharat, which was released on Eid 2019, made a record-breaking collection at the box office, the actor's highest day 1 collection. Salman, one of the most successful stars in Bollywood is considered critic-proof thanks to his millions of fans. Many of his fans had gathered in front of the actor's Galaxy apartment in Bandra to greet him on the occasion of Eid.

