Video of Salman Khan slapping security guard goes viral; Netizens react

Salman Khan reportedly got angry with the way the guard handled a child in the crowd. The Bharat actor lost his cool and slapped him. While some have called out the actor for his behaviour, others have come out in his support.

Salman Khan, controversy's favourite child, has yet again made headlines after a video of the Bharat actor slapping a security guard for allegedly manhandling a young fan went viral on social media. While on one hand, Salman Khan's Eid release - Bharat - has become the talk of the town, on the other hand, his video has created quite a stir on social media.

Apparently, the incident took place after Bharat special screening, held for industry insiders at a popular multiplex in Lower Parel, Mumbai. In the viral video, Salman can be seen exiting a cinema through a sea of fans. Salman suddenly loses his cool, turns and slaps one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor.

Though after looking at the video one clearly cannot find out the reason behind Salman Khan's action, according to various media reports, he got angry after he saw the particular security guard misbehaving with a little kid who, along with all the other fans, was trying to get a glimpse of him.

Well, netizens were quick to react to the video. While, some showered praises for 'Bhai' calling him a true gentleman, many called Khan's action as 'arrogance'.

Here's what Twitterati had to say on Salman Khan's video:

This was so uncultured of him, what if he had slapped him back — Kailash (@Kailash87233271) June 5, 2019

That security guard may be rough even with girls, but that's his duty salman

He can't say Zara hatiye behenji, he definitely has to make space for u ppl to walk — Uma (@Uma1231712) June 5, 2019

Good job — javithah (@Javith_Ah) June 6, 2019

Though he could've handled it different way but the guard did push a kid and that kid could've got hurt so I guess that's why Salman reacted that way. I hope fans don't push around, guards r careful with fans and Salman should control his emotions but he cares so much 4 his fans — Ajmaa (@Ajmaa8) June 5, 2019

he cares about his fans he is a superstar just coz of his fans not coz of his bodyguard they should know how to handle his fans . — Sarick Dkhar (@DkharSarick) June 6, 2019

It's insane, he was doing what he was suppose to do.

It's not his fault, if he wont maintain such security, his job would be at danger.

Salman khan don't have any right to hit anyone he wants. — Devdatta Mishra (@devdatta_mishra) June 6, 2019

A real hero with golden heart. By slapping the security guard he has set an example how to behave with the audience. Please support him rather than talking shit against him. He always help others . It's also showing that how gentleman that he is. — Abdul zaved khan (@Abdulzavedkhan1) June 6, 2019

It's a bad habit — Areshkumar (@Areshkumar17) June 6, 2019

He should be sent to jail — tilak4569 (@tilak4569) June 5, 2019

Salman Khan's Bharat, which was released on Eid 2019, made a record-breaking collection at the box office, the actor's highest day 1 collection. Salman, one of the most successful stars in Bollywood is considered critic-proof thanks to his millions of fans. Many of his fans had gathered in front of the actor's Galaxy apartment in Bandra to greet him on the occasion of Eid.

