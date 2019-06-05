See Photos: Salman Khan greets his fans on Eid 2019

bollywood

Like every year, Salman Khan greeted his fans who had gathered outside his home in Bandra on the occasion of Eid

Salman Khan. Pic: Yogen Shah

Salman Khan on Wednesday greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor waved to a sea of fans who had gathered outside his residence Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The Bharat star shared the video on his Twitter handle and wished his fans "Eid Mubarak".

Every year like a tradition, Salman Khan steps out in his balcony to wave at fans who often wait for hours to catch a glimpse of the star, and wish them on Eid. This time too, it was no different. Salman dressed in a traditional attire came to his balcony along with his mother Salma Khan and father Salim Khan and accepted greetings of his fans.

Check out the pictures here:



Pic Credit: Pallav Paliwal



Pic Credit: Pallav Paliwal



Pic credit: Yogen Shah



Pic credit: Yogen Shah

Also Read: Eid 2019: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans gathered at Mannat

For Salman Khan, this year's Eid has been a happy one due to the release of his most anticipated film Bharat. Bharat has Salman Khan donning six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man where he is spotted donning grey strands of hair which is reflective of the journey the film promises and the fans cannot wait.

Also Read: Bharat Movie Review: Age old ideologies with newness

The film has already found love among Salman's fans who have even gone to an extent of, booking the entire theatre or a major chunk of the hall itself. The film has also saw heavy advance bookings.

Bharat is the official remake of Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, the movie released worldwide on Wednesday.

Also Read: Interesting things to know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates