Salman Khan's Bharat has already got a good advance ticket booking

Salman Khan in Bharat poster

According to the recent report, Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is all set to release this Eid has got a massive advance booking already where the fans can't wait to grab their tickets. The fan base of the actor has always been unique and loyal to him and the fan frenzy that has gone around ahead of the release definitely makes the advance booking a major hit for the most awaited movie of the year.

In only two days after opening the advance bookings, the fans have made some great gestures to show their support for their superstar, Salman by in one of the instances, booking the entire theatre or a major chunk of the hall itself and that too across the nation.

The film is set to hit the screens and is already amongst the top advances of Hindi films released in terms of collections. If comparing to the Hindi films this year then its one horse race as it has already gone past the figures of Kalank in just two days of the advance opening. Believing the number, it doesn't look like Bharat is competing with these films as it is far bigger already.

The film, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is set to release on June 5 this year.

