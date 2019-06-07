Bharat Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore mark; inches closer to Rs 100 crore

bollywood

Salman Khan's Bharat has set the cash registers ringing and how! After minting Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest opener ever, Bharat has collected Rs 31 crore on Day 2

Jackie Shroff in a still from Bharat

Salman Khan's Bharat is making fabulous business at the Box Office. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, managed to earn Rs 30 crore on its 1st Thursday i.e. Day 2, taking its grand total to Rs 73.30 crore in two days run at the Box Office.

Bharat had an earth-shattering number on its opening day. It raked in Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 i.e. 1st Wednesday, thus making it Salman Khan's biggest opener ever. Looking at the current scenario, the film has high chances to enter the coveted 100 crore club. Bharat needs precisely Rs 26.70 crore on Day 3 to achieve the feat.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10337709">Will Salman Khan's Bharat cross Rs 100 crore in three days?</a>

Khan even took to Twitter to express his happiness and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response. "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind Bharat," Salman wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Video of Salman Khan slapping security guard goes viral; Netizens react

Salman's last two Eid releases, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3' had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, 'Bharat' has proved to be both Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.

Film critic Taran Adarsh, even gave an insight to Salman Khan's past Day 1 records of his Eid releases. Have a look:

Bharat' also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5. Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

Also Read: Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar had an argument on film's editing?

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates