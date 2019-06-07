Bharat Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 70 crore mark; inches closer to Rs 100 crore
Salman Khan's Bharat has set the cash registers ringing and how! After minting Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest opener ever, Bharat has collected Rs 31 crore on Day 2
Salman Khan's Bharat is making fabulous business at the Box Office. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, managed to earn Rs 30 crore on its 1st Thursday i.e. Day 2, taking its grand total to Rs 73.30 crore in two days run at the Box Office.
Bharat had an earth-shattering number on its opening day. It raked in Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1 i.e. 1st Wednesday, thus making it Salman Khan's biggest opener ever. Looking at the current scenario, the film has high chances to enter the coveted 100 crore club. Bharat needs precisely Rs 26.70 crore on Day 3 to achieve the feat.
Khan even took to Twitter to express his happiness and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response. "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind Bharat," Salman wrote on Twitter.
Salman's last two Eid releases, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3' had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, 'Bharat' has proved to be both Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.
Film critic Taran Adarsh, even gave an insight to Salman Khan's past Day 1 records of his Eid releases. Have a look:
Salman Khan and #Eid... *Day 1* biz— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019
2010: #Dabangg âÂ¹ 14.50 cr
2011: #Bodyguard âÂ¹ 21.60 cr
2012: #ETT âÂ¹ 32.93 cr
2014: #Kick âÂ¹ 26.40 cr
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan âÂ¹ 27.25 cr
2016: #Sultan âÂ¹ 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight âÂ¹ 21.15 cr
2018: #Race3 âÂ¹ 29.17 cr
2019: #Bharat âÂ¹ 42.30 cr
Bharat' also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'. This marks Salman's third collaborating with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, released on June 5. Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.
