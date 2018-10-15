Bharat shoot in Mezyad Border Post: UAE Army stands guard for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

bollywood

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif shoot crucial scenes of Bharat in Mezyad Border Post in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

After a schedule each in Mumbai and Malta, Salman Khan is currently shooting his ambitious film, Bharat, in Abu Dhabi. mid-day has learnt that the team of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture filmed crucial scenes at the Mezyad Border Post over the past few days. Given the location's proximity to the Oman border, soldiers of the UAE Army have apparently been standing guard over the shoot.

A source from the unit reveals, "Apart from Salman and Katrina's [Kaif] personal bodyguards, the Dome security agency has been hired to ensure a smooth filming process. More importantly, soldiers from the United Arab Emirates Army, which patrols the border, are continuously present to make sure that no untoward incident takes place."



Special vanity vans and tents on the Bharat set

A remake of the Korean film, An Ode To My Father, the movie is eyeing an Eid 2019 release and is moving at a brisk pace towards the deadline. The source adds that despite the mercury rising to a boiling 49 degree Celsius, the team has been dedicatedly working towards wrapping up the schedule. "Considering the scorching heat in Al Ain, the production team has put up several air-conditioned tents in the desert where we are filming," says the source, adding that they are currently filming crucial romantic scenes between Katrina Kaif and Khan.

Talking about the challenging weather conditions, co-producer Nikhil Namit says, "We have 15 vanity vans and six AC tents on the location to ensure that the heat does not take a toll on the crew. We also have the army support because we are shooting near the Abu Dhabi-Oman border."

Also Read: Bharat: Varun Dhawan turns muse for Salman Khan, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates