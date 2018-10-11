Bharat: Varun Dhawan turns muse for Salman Khan, see photo

bollywood

Apparently, Varun Dhawan is doing a cameo in Salman Khan's Bharat

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/BeingSalmanKhan

Salman Khan is currently juggling between his shoots for his television show, Bigg Boss 12 and his upcoming film, Bharat in Abu Dhabi. In one of the photos shared by Salman Khan on Twitter, the actor is seen capturing Varun Dhawan with the backdrop of dessert while the sun is about to set. Thus, giving it the perfect light required.

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared the picture captioning "Shoot in a shoot.......@varundvn @bharat_thefilm [sic]."

A lesser known fact, apart from his great acting skills Salman Khan is exceptionally good at painting and now at the sets of Bharat we see him trying his hand at photography. Salman Khan is known for treating his fans time and again with insights to his life, leaving the fans inquisitive to know more.

Actor Varun Dhawan plays a special cameo in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Before this, Varun Dhawan has seen reprising Salman's role in Judwaa 2, and the latter was seen doing a special appearance in the film at the end credits.

Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

