Bharati College sends recommendations to DU in sexual harassment case

national

On Monday, the body studied his reply and after finalising their decision about the action to be taken, the report was sent to the varsity authorities for approval, the official said

Representational picture

The governing body of Bharati College has sent its recommendations to the Delhi University (DU) administration on the action to be taken against a professor found guilty of sexual harassment, an official said on Monday. The report of the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had found the professor guilty of sexually harassing a student and had recommended compulsory retirement for him, sources said.

The professor had presented himself before the governing body earlier this month and was also issued a show cause notice to which he replied last week. On Monday, the body studied his reply and after finalising their decision about the action to be taken, the report was sent to the varsity authorities for approval, the official said.

Meanwhile, Bharati College principal Mukti Sanyal refused to comment on the issue. In February this year, a student had complained to the Delhi University authorities that the professor had sent lewd messages to her and had also submitted a video in which she was seen confronting the professor. Following the allegations, the teacher was sent on leave.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever