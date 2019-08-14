Bharatiya Janata Party enrolls 50 lakh new members in Uttar Pradesh

national

The BJP party has enrolled three lakh members per day while this number reached to 6 to 7 lakh per day after the scrapping of Article 370 by Narendra Modi led-government

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh successfully achieved its target of enrolling 50 lakh new members ahead of the August 20 deadline. Now, the Uttar Pradesh's BJP unit is aiming to enroll about 80 lakh members by the deadline of August 20.

Sunil Bansal, party's organising secretary said that the party's state unit ranks first in the country in terms of the membership drive. The drive to enroll new members was launched on July 6, 2019. As of today, the Uttar Pradesh BJP has 1.36 crore members.

Bansal also said that the BJP party has managed to make 60 to 70 percent members in booths where the party did not have any members. The BJP party has enrolled three lakh members per day while this number reached to 6 to 7 lakh per day after the scrapping of Article 370 by Narendra Modi led-government.

Bansal also mentioned that a campaign for verification of members would be done from August 16 to 25. The process for organisational elections would be launched from September 1, starting from the booth level. Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon has been appointed as the in-charge of the party's organisational polls in the state.

The Bhartiya Janata Party is in the process to launch a campaign in order to spread awareness about the scrapping of Article 370 and the 'freedom' of Kashmir in the true sense of the term.

The BJP-led government passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 on August 5, 2019, with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it. The scrapping of Article 370 has stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Now, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be two new union territories with Jammu and Kashmir having a legislature and while Ladakh without a legislature.

