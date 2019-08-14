Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley, says Digvijaya Singh

national

The decision they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It'll escalate problems says Digvijaya Singh. Pic/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, criticised BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, asserting that it will further escalate the problems in the valley. Digvijaya Singh said on Tuesday, "The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate problems. Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?"

Mounting a sharp attack on founding fathers of BJP, Digvijaya Singh further accused party ideologues of siding with Britishers during India's struggle for Independence prior to 1947. "Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government. During Quit India Movement they opposed Mahatma Gandhi and stated that Britishers should be supported and called on Hindus to join British force. They should not teach us a lesson", Singh said.

The statements by Digvijaya Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister comes days after several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many supporting the Central government's move. The Central government announced on August 5, its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. After Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to this effect, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

