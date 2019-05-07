Bharat's next song, Aithey Aa, will have Katrina Kaif teasing Salman Khan

bollywood

After releasing two songs, the makers of Bharat have revealed that their third song is a peppy one, which will be on the reverse lines of the iconic song, 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'. The song will be picturised on Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/atulreellife

The makers of Bharat have released two songs - Slow Motion and Chashni. Both the songs are doing great on the chartbusters and the makers have now planned to release their third song, Aithey Aa soon. The song will be picturised on Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar has given some interesting anecdotes about the song Aithey Aa. The song will be set against the backdrop of a wedding, where Katrina Kaif will be seen teasing Salman Khan. The report also suggests that the song is set in the 1980s.

Talking about it, the director told the tabloid, "Usually, in such a set-up in Hindi films, you see the boy teasing the girl, but because Katrina's character (Kumud, also known as "Madam Sir") here is as strong as Salman's (the titular, Bharat) the whole song was written from the point of view of women teasing the men."

Also Read: Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar: Six Salman Khan films have been rolled into one

While the choreography of this song is done by Vaibhavi Merchant, music composers Vishal and Shekhar have composed the quirky lyrics. "Irshad Kamil has beautifully captured the flavour in his words. Just imagine, if Didi Tera Devar Deewana was reversed with Madhuri (Dixit) and Salman switching places… that's what our song is. The brief was to create a peppy dance number with the entire family shaking a leg," Ali told the daily.

The report states that the song, which is yet to be released, is sung by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Kamaal Khan. Aithey Aa was shot at Goregaon's Filmcity in Mumbai with hundreds of background dancers on a massive set with flowers.

Talking about crooning this song, Akasa says, "This is so huge that I'm still absorbing it! Vishal-Shekhar are a dream duo to work with and to top it all, it stars Salman and Katrina! The song is so much fun- it was a blast dubbing it! Can't wait for everybody to hear it."

Also Read: Salman Khan shares making of the Great Russian Circus from Bharat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only