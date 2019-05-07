Salman Khan shares making of the Great Russian Circus from Bharat

bollywood

The insights from the recreation of the magnificent 1960's circus are a treat for all movie lovers. Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to share the behind the scenes of this circus from Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Bharat's poster.

On Tuesday, Salman Khan took to his social media account to share the making of the Great Russian Circus from his upcoming movie, Bharat. The insights from the recreation of the magnificent 1960's circus through the director's eyes are a treat for all movie lovers and have successfully built around the anticipation amongst the audience.

The video shares how Salman Khan was made a part of the great retro display. The Behind the scenes video was shared by the official handle of the film, Bharat, by the name, Bharat_TheFilm. They shared the video and captioned it: "Welcome to the Great Russian Circus, Re-live Circus with Bharat! [sic]"

The humungous creation of sets and live like performance in the movie are something to look forward to in the film. Salman's portrayal of six different looks is just the right icing on the cake.

Also Read: Salman Khan is still not over Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat; here's proof

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time the time on 24th April 2019. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie releases its trailer.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

Also Read: Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar: Six Salman Khan films have been rolled into one

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates