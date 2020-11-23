Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiya arrest: No NCB custody, it's just a case of consumption, says court

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug syndicate in Bollywood, were sent to judicial custody till December 4 on Sunday. Though the NCB had sought their custody, the court refused it saying that it was only a case of consumption.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik slammed the agency by saying that it was targeting Bollywood and arresting the addicts instead of sending them to rehab.

While Bharti was arrested earlier, post a long interrogation on Sunday morning, the NCB arrested Harsh as well. The agency had seized small quantities of Ganja from their premises. On Sunday, the duo was produced before the holiday court in South Bombay and sent to judicial custody. "We had sought two days custody to understand how they purchased the drugs and how payments were made to the peddler, but the court refused it," said advocate Atul Sarpande, who appeared for NCB.

Bail hearing today

Bharti and Harsh have applied for bail before the Esplanade Court. The matter will be heard today. While Bharti has been sent to the Byculla women's prison, her husband has been lodged at Taloja jail.

The NCB in its remand application has mentioned that Harsh used to procure drugs for the two of them and that they want to probe his links with other drug peddlers as well. The application further mentions that both confessed to consuming Ganja.

While hearing the matter, the court observed, "The drug seized from their residence is of a small quantity. Also, it's a case of consumption only, hence police custody under such circumstances is not required." The court also noted that the sections under which both have been booked attract only a year's punishment, so the remand was not required.

Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to Judicial Custody till December 4

'Where are the big fishes?'

Meanwhile, Malik launched an attack against NCB and said, "The agency is known for big catches, but where is the big catch? Is it their job to arrest addicts with such small quantities of drugs? If someone is addicted to drugs, it means he/she is unwell and they need a rehab centre not a prison. The national agency is not arresting big fishes involved in trafficking and smuggling through international channels. Can the agency come clear on how drugs are being trafficked in India?"

Sections for arrest under NDPS Act

. Section 8 (c) — Produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-state, export inter-state, import into India, export from India or transship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance

. Section 20 b (A) — For producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transporting, importing inter-state, exporting inter-state or using cannabis that involves small quantity

. Section 27 – Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news