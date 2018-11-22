Bhim Army wants Dadar station to be renamed as Chaityabhoomi; threatens Devendra Fadnavis

national

Bhim Army threatens to stop Devendra Fadnavis and others from visiting Chaitya Bhoomi if demand not met

Members of Bhim Army submitting their demand at the divisional railway manager's office on Wednesday

A fringegroup on Wednesday threatened to stop the chief minister and other politicians from visiting Chaityabhoomi at Dadar if the railway station there was not renamed Chaityabhoomi by December 6.

The Bhim Army, submitted a letter to the railway authorities, stating that the name of the station should be changed on an urgent basis. The Bhim Army submitted its demand to divisional railway manager's office on Wednesday. This is the same group of people who had pasted signage of Chaityabhoomi all over Dadar station last year along with posters of 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Terminus'.

Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar West is a memorial to Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed at Chaitya Bhoomi on December 6 every year. "We have been demanding the renaming of Dadar station for a long time, but the process continuously gets delayed. Dr Ambedkar had his home here. His 'Rajgraha' is in Dadar. We just want that he should be honoured and the message needs to be conveyed to the government in the strongest terms," said a Bhim Army member.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates