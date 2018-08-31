Bhima-Koregaon case: Cops stand guard outside homes of released activists

national

Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao are under house arrest

Arun Ferreira

Following the Supreme Court order of house arrest for the three activists whisked off from Mumbai and Hyderabad, the Pune police along with the local cops, yesterday, dropped them off at their respective homes and are now stationed outside. The other two activists, who are in judicial custody, have moved their bail pleas.



Varavara Rao



On Wednesday, the Pune police had picked up Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira from Mumbai and Thane, Varavara Rao from Hyderabad, Sudha Bharadwaj from Chhattisgarh and Gautam Navlakha from Delhi.



Vernon Gonsalves

Speaking to mid-day, an IPS officer who is part of the investigating team said, "In the wee hours of Thursday, after Gonsalves and Ferreira's medical examination, our team escorted them to Mumbai; they were home by 8 am, while Rao reached Hyderabad by 11.30 am. Our personnel along with the local police have been deployed to keep guard.



Sudha Bharadwaj

"We have enough evidence against those named and arrested. Also, we are taking expert opinion at every level before proceeding. We will try our best to present a strong case on September 6 in the Supreme Court; we are sure the court will understand."



Gautam Navlakha

Bail hearing on September 6

Shoma Sen and advocate Surendra Gadling, both of who were arrested on June 6, have moved their bail pleas before Special Judge K D Wadane. Sen's application has

been moved by her lawyers Rohan Nahar and Rahul Deshmukh, while Gadling, who is in Yerawada Central Jail, is representing himself. Judge Wadane has kept the pleas for hearing on September 6.

