Bhima-Koregaon case: Meet the man who started it all!

Amidst all the twists and turns in the Bhima-Koregaon case, mid-day reaches out to Pune businessman Tushar Damgude, whose complaint sparked the investigation

Tushar Damgude registered the complaint a week after the Elgaar Parishad

The Elgaar Parishad and Bhima-Koregaon case is charged with caste issues and politics, but it all started from one man who claims to have no personal motivation in either aspect. The controversial arrest of five activists on August 28, and the earlier arrest of five others in June, was done on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tushar Damgude, 38, a contractor based in Katraj, Pune.

He claims to have no political leanings, and further stated that while he had attended the Elgaar Parishad on December 31, 2017, out of mere curiosity, the speeches he heard there had left him very upset. Eight days after the gathering, he filed a complaint at the Vishrambaug police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Excerpts from the interview:

Why did you attend the Elgaar Parishad?

There was a lot of publicity for Elgaar Parishad; there were hoardings and posts on social media, which made me curious. They used phrases such as Naveen Peshwaicha khaatma (end the Peshwa regime), which made me want to know more. Some of the material distributed claimed that the Shiv Sena, BJP, MNS and even the Congress and NCP were the new Peshwai, and agencies like the ATS and CBI were their tools. They also did a street play and compared Mao and Lenin to Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, which was wrong.

What did you find objectionable at the Elgaar Parishad?

One of the speakers, Sudhir Dhawale, said that whenever there is oppression, a revolution takes place, and that this city would burn. They also said that Shivaji Maharaj was an extortionist and Aurangzeb was good.

Why did you file a case after eight days?

The riots took place on January 1, and on January 3, there was a bandh. After that I spoke to my family, as I was concerned about them as well. Then I decided to go ahead and file a case against the Parishad.

How do you respond to allegations that you have connections with a right-wing party?

I am a businessman with free thought, and have no right or left leaning.

There are pictures of you with Sambhaji Bhide.

Yes, I met him about two months ago, as I wanted to tell him a few things. I told him that he should not speak about Manusmruti, but should respect the Constitution.

