Bhima Koregaon: Stan Swamy worried over disruption in international links after arrests

Arrested tribal activist Stan Swamy was worried over the arrest of prominent faces like Rona Wilson, Varavara Rao and G.N. Saibaba, which caused major disruption in communication with international Maoist organisations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed in its charge sheet filed in the Bhima Koregaon case last week.



In the 10,000 page charge sheet filed by the NIA in a Special NIA court in Mumbai, the agency alleged that Swamy had urged the cadres of his party to stop the BJP/RSS from making inroads into the tribal masses and lower middle class.

Swamy was arrested by the NIA last Thursday from Ranchi and produced before the Mumbai court on Friday. Following his arrest, protests were held in the mineral rich state seeking his release.

Even Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday came out in support of the tribal rights activist and said, "What message does the BJP want to give out by arresting 83-year-old Stan Swamy who raises a voice for the suppressed, poor people and tribals. What kind of obstinacy is this?"

IANS has reviewed the charge sheet copy filed by the anti-terror probe agency. The NIA has mentioned about the alleged letter of Swamy to cadres, where he said, "On international front, in absence of Rona (R) and Saibaba (S) there has been major disruption in communication with international Maoist parties."

"Contact is affected too due to the arrest of VV (Varavara Rao)," he said in his letter.

In his letter, Swamy allegedly said that communication has also been affected due to several delays in setting up new channels.

The NIA claimed that Swamy in one of his letters also said that without "international coordination", the Maoist forces cannot meet or deliberate over ideological differences and, hence cannot lay the ground for "global unification" of the Maoist forces.

Swamy stated that "regularly" holding joint programmes was extremely necessary to remain in the "forefront" of the 'revolutionary people's war'.

"Keeping all these necessities in view, the CC has directed Hany Babu (arrested Delhi University associate professor) to assume the responsibility of international coordination of solidarity programmes and make arrangements for bilateral delegations," Swamy allegedly said in his letter, which is a part of the NIA charge sheet.

Swamy also warned the cadres and said, "But, please ensure that both are sufficiently trained in order to understand sensitive aspects of the technical security, otherwise the international friends will not be able to trust responses sent from our side. And, upon suspicion they may even close their channel permanently."

In one of the letters of Swamy, it is stated: "One possibility is the deleted letters may have been forensically recovered using specialised software. We should enhance our knowledge of forensic data recovery in order to prevent further mistakes."

"Such grave mistakes come with heavy costs in terms of exposure of secret channels and our open comrades who operate these channels leading to their prolonged incarceration and adding to the existing damaging losses faced by the party, especially in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana."

"In Telangana, Srinivas was given the responsibility to ensure political protection for VV (Varavara Rao), though he contributed significantly in providing internal MHA strategy being used in enemy operations against us, he failed to lead negotiations to VV's freedom or at least regular bail. Now, it has led to cascading losses on several fronts," his letter read.

"Without VV there is no leader of equal experience who could guide the MOs and the people's war in a coordinated fashion. The CC fears that all this will lead to further splits and diversion among leading comrades, especially those working on all India levels. If we don't take immediate measures the new comrades who wish to join the party may become sceptical of our sincerity and ability to fight the fascist political powers in India," Swamy mentioned in his letter.

The NIA charge sheet alleged that Swamy was in communication with CPI-Maoist Comrade Arun and pointed out that by the arrest of the urban CPI-Maoist cadres from different parts of the country, huge irrevocable damage has been caused to the party.

Swamy mentioned: "The arrest of several comrades in Maharashtra and Delhi has severely crippled our legal defence group too, because some of these comrades were coordinating the defence of political prisoners on all India level. Now the ones left are not experienced enough to correctly understand and counter the shrewd multifaceted strategy employed by the enemy. State police have become a chronic pain for us by continuously disrupting our activities both on urban and interior operations."

The NIA also alleged that a clear mention about giving responsibility to accused Sudhir along with monetary support is found mentioned in a letter from absconding accused Milind Teltumbde to Rona Wilson.

Swamy also advocated to "bring together" most militant Dalit and Muslim forces that are taking shape in south Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and Muslim minority forces in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are giving militant training to hundreds of cadres.

The NIA said that Swamy in his letter further said that "this phenomenon is gaining momentum in the wake of militant and armed attacks on Dalits and religious minority people by organised Hindutva."

"They want to take training by going into the revolutionary armed struggle area," he allegedly said.

Swamy also instructed all SC leaders to work with "the principle of no rest, no negligence and no mercy" and to do everything possible to "disrupt the fake development propaganda disseminated by star campaigners of the BJP-RSS corporate friendly family".

