Bhojpuri actress files complaint against co-star for sending lewd messages

crime

In her complaint, Akshara Singh informed the police that, co-star Pawan Singh, was consistently abusing her on social platforms

This picture is used for representational purpose

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has registered a complaint against her co-star Pawan Singh alleging vulgar messages sent by him and his associates. Akshara has registered a complaint at Malwani Police station on Friday. Akshara was in a relationship with Pawan for a brief period, but after fall out between two, Pawan and his associates allegedly started abusing her on personal chats as well on Facebook and other social media.

Akshara Singh, a popular actress in Bhojpuri film industry reached out to Malwani police station and registered a police complaint. In her complaint, she informed the police that, Pawan Singh, is consistently abusing her on social platforms. Along with Pawan, there were other persons also posting vulgar comments about her. In her complaint, Akshara told the cops that, she witnessed harassment on Wednesday, July 31, on Facebook as well as personal messages. The reason for this abuse was reportedly a press conference held by Akshara revealing her relationship with Pawan.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Stalker sends lewd texts, lingerie to harass woman

Held in July 2019, in her press conference, Akshara had revealed that she was in a contractual relationship with Pawan and he didn’t like to be with any person for a long period. Also, she had alleged in many press meets that, Pawan was pressurizing many producers and directors not to offer her any roles. On the contrary Pawan took social media to abuse her.

Providing screenshots of some comments made by Pawan and his associates, Akshara registered a complaint on August 2, following which the Malwani Police booked Pawani Singh and his associate Vishnu Prakash Tiwari alias Surya bhai and others under IPC section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and relevant sections of Information and Technology Act 2000. “We have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint filed by the complainant, we will summon opponent for inquiry and will take action,” said an officer from Malwani Police station.

Also Read: Dead or alive? Dahisar man gets condolence texts and calls of his death

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates