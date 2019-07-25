Dead or alive? Dahisar man gets condolence texts and calls of his death

national

The victim approached the police station and registered a complaint against the unknown accused who spread fake messages of his death which went viral

In a bizarre case, a person who was alive received condolence text messages on his mobile phone regarding his 'death' from at least 300 people. The individual has been identified as a 43-year-old resident of Dahisar.

He approached the police station and registered a complaint against the unknown accused who spread fake messages of his death which went viral.

The victim, identified as Ravindra Dusange, was in shock when he suddenly started receiving heartfelt tributes and condolence messages of his death on his mobile phone on Sunday.

Ravindra Dusange, lives with his family in Kajupada area located in Dahisar east. Dusange visited his in-laws' house in Malad on Sunday evening when suddenly his phone began to ring continously. At the same time, his phone was filled with condolence messages regarding his death.

"I was at my in-laws' house in Malad with my wife and two kids on Sunday evening when suddenly I received messages on my phone. Initially, I ignored it, but a couple of minutes later when people started calling me up, I was surprised. told them that nothing has happened to me and that I am alive and well," said Ravindra.

"Within 30 minutes, I received over 300 condolence messages and photos on WhatsApp and over a dozen phone calls," said Dusange.

"The unknown person has sent these fake messages of my death and once this went viral, close friends and relatives began to worry and tried to contact me," he added.

Ravindra then went to the Dahisar police station and filed a complaint against the unknown accused person. He also sent the accused's mobile number to the cops but when an official tried to contact the latter, it did not give a clear location of where he was.

The police official then took a written complaint from Dusange and began an investigation in the case.

