Mumbai Crime: Son of ex-corporator hangs to death in hospital in Juhu

The deceased Ankit Rai

In another suicide case in the city, a 25-year-old man hung himself inside the washroom of a multi-speciality hospital in Juhu on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Rai who is the son of a former corporator. The Juhu police have registered an Accidental Death Record in the matter.

According to the police, his family and the hospital staff found his body hanging by the ceiling of the washroom of his ward around 7:30 am on Wednesday morning. Primary information was shared with police by the hospital and family and the body was sent to Cooper hospital which confirmed death due to hanging.

"The deceased was being treated since the past few days with a psychiatrist in the hospital and was hospitalized four days ago prior to the suicide. A primary inquiry has also revealed that he was suffering from depression which was not known to the family. After his condition deteriorated, he began to behave in an unusual manner and was shifted to the hospital," said an officer.

Ankit is the son of Manoj Rai who is a former corporator .

"The reason behind the extreme step is yet unknown but after the body was found, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter," an officer added.

