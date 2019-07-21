Mumbai Crime: Missing steel merchant from Matunga found dead; police suspect suicide

crime

It is believed that 39-year-old Hiten Dedhia from Matunga was suffering from financial losses

Hiten Dedhia

A steel merchant from Matunga, missing since Friday, was found dead on the shores of Malabar Hill on Saturday afternoon. He is identified as Hiten Dedhia, 39. According to cops, he may have committed suicide due to financial losses. Dedhia is survived by his wife, two kids, his brother and his family. In the steel business from the last 12 years, he was facing certain financial constraints in the last few months.

Also Read: Mumbai: 20-year-old man falls to death under 'mysterious' circumstances from SoBo high-rise

According to cops, Dedhia left his home in Hari Mangal Manor at 7 am on Friday. His wife tried to reach him on phone in the afternoon. After trying to get in touch with him throughout day, the family rushed to Matunga police station and registered a missing complaint.

On Saturday afternoon, residents of JP Nagar discovered a dead body on the shore. They contacted the cops, who fished out the body and took it to the hospital. When a photograph of the deceased was circulated on Mumbai police's WhatsApp group, the Matunga police responded.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Builder Mukesh Savla jumps to death; police suggest he was under depression

They rushed to the hospital with relatives of Dedhia, who identified the body. "Mumbai police control room received the information about the dead body. His family identified and claimed it. There is no foul play. We still don't know from where he committed suicide, but the probe is on," said Vinod Kamble, senior inspector, Malabar Hill police. They have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates