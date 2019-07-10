Mumbai Crime: Builder Mukesh Savla jumps off to death; police suggest he was under depression

crime

The primary investigation done by Matunga police suggests that the builder was under depression due to financial losses

The spot where builder Mukesh Savla jumped to end his life

On Wednesday, Builder Mukesh Savla committed suicide by jumping off from 15th-floor of his residence in Matunga this afternoon. 56-year-old Savla, was residing at Lakshmi Niketan CHS with his family. He jumped off from the gallery of his house. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered yet from his residence.

Lakshmi Niketan, the building from which builder Mukesh Savla jumped off to death

The primary investigation conducted by Matunga police suggests that the builder was under depression due to financial losses. According to the police, the security at the entrance of the building heard a loud thud at around 3.15 pm. When the security guard came running towards the lobby to find out the reason for the sound, he found Savla's body in a pool of blood.

Savla was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Mukesh Savla, MCHI (Thane), was the founder and director of Manas Group. Savla was residing on the 15th floor of the Lakshmi Niketan building developed by himself. He was survived with his wife.

