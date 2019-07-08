Mumbai Crime: Woman poisons her two children, commits suicide in Palghar

crime

A police official from Jawhar police station stated that one of the daughters passed away, the other daughter battles for life in a hospital after the incident took place in Kharonda village

Representational Pic

A 30-year-old woman, who resides in Palghar district in Maharashtra, apparently poisoned her own two children - minor daughters - and then committed suicide, according to the police on Monday.

A police official from Jawhar police station stated that one of the daughters passed away, the other daughter battles for life in a hospital after the incident took place in Kharonda village.

The deceased woman, identified as Ruksana Dandva, a widow, who had four daughters, was reportedly going through depression after her husband committed suicide by hanging himself, according to a cop.

On Saturday, when two of her elder daughters went to school, the woman gave some poison-laced food to the other two children and then herself consumed it, he said. While the woman and her three-year-old daughter Deepali died, the other child, aged eight months, survived and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where her condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

The two other children were kept under the care of their grandparents, he said. A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

In another suicidal case, police found four dead bodies in Sriram Nagar colony of Khammam town last Thursday night. They claim that the deceased is of a family that has allegedly committed suicide in their house.

According to reports, the deceased identified Ram Prasad, his wife Suchitra and their two daughters were found dead in their house.

"The family committed suicide by consuming poison-mixed biryani after 10.30pm on Thursday. Reasons for suicide are yet to be known. We are gathering details from the spot," Khammam Police said.

Ram Prasad was a private teacher and was presently working as a supervisor in a granite company.

Further investigation was underway.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates