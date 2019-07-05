Mumbai cops save 61-year-old foreigner from committing suicide in Powai

national

The Powai police rescued a 61-year-old British National from committing suicide after an alert was sounded by British High Commission in BKC to the Mumbai Police main control room. The Police swung into action soon after receiving an alert call from the control room.

According to the Powai Police, around 9.30 am on June 27, 2019, they received a call from the Control Room that a British national was attempting suicide from the 21st floor of Torano Building in Hiranandani, Powai.

"We rushed to Hiranandani in Powai and traced the location on the 33rd floor of Avalon building, which was adjacent to Torano building. The person was spotted on the 33rd floor of the apartment which was locked from the inside," said Milind Khetle ACP Sakinaka Division.

The person was identified as Mr. Sam Collard, 61, a British national working at an American-based company in Andheri East.

According to the Police, he had a paralytic stroke and also informed his wife (residing in Sydney, Australia) that he was about to commit suicide. She then immediately informed the British Dy. High Commission in BKC, Mumbai of the same. An official from the foreign mission, in turn, informed the police control room.

"When we reached the spot to convince him, initially he got very violent. We kept talking to him politely for over an hour and 30 mins and managed to convince him to come to the hospital in a police car. He later agreed and was then taken to Hiranandani hospital," Khetle added.

"After running through his medical papers, it was identified that he was under medication from a neurologist of Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. Even though we called for an ambulance, he did not want to sit in it," the officer added.

On Thursday, Head of Consular Operations, Western India, British Dy. High Commission in BKC and Consular Officer, Western India, came to Powai PS and expressed his thanks to the officers and staff, who helped the British national. The appreciation letters were also given to ACP Milind Khetle of Sakinaka Division, Police Insps. Anagha Satavase and Balwant Deshmukh, Asst. Police Insp. Sachin Wagh, Head Constable Ram Hande, Police Constable Navnath Jawale of Powai Police Station.

