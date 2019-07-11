Mumbai: 20-year-old man mysteriously dies from high-rise building

crime

The deceased Niyaz was living with his relatives on the 8th floor of the building. But, primary information has revealed that he died while climbing down from the sewage pipe from the 9th floor.

Representational Pic

A 20-year-old person was found dead in his building in the wee hours of Wednesday in Agripada. The deceased is identified as Niyaz Ansari, (20). Niyaz was living with his relatives on the 8th floor of the building. But, primary information has revealed that he died while climbing down from the sewage pipe from the 9th floor.

Cops are currently investigating as to why was Niyaz climbing down the pipe. The cops suspect he went to meet one of his female friends and probably must have taken that particular route while returning back to his apartment. Cops have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the case.

During the wee hours of Wednesday, Mumbai Police Control room received information that a youngster was found in a pool of blood at Topaz building, a high-rise at Agripada. Agripada cops were informed by the control room, who rushed to the spot. They found a male in a pool of blood and then rushed him to Nayar Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased person is Niyaz Ansari, a resident of the building. "He was living on the 8th floor along with his relatives. Surprisingly, according to his relatives, he went out during the night," said an officer from Agripada Police, on condition of anonymity. Niyaz was working at a private laboratory.

Cops are yet to find out precisely from which floor Niyaz had fallen to his death. Also, there is no clarity about whether he fell down accidentally or committed suicide.

