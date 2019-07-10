Woman who committed 'suicide' found alive in Bengaluru

national

The suicide note found in the woman's car accused her in-laws and husband of harassment

A woman from Delhi who was reported missing on July 5 was traced to Bengaluru by the police, capping days of mystery during which it was initially assumed she had committed suicide. The woman identified as Komal who is a training manager in an insurance company and the daughter of Bharatiya Kisan Union's national secretary was missing since July 5.

According to India Today, Komal's car was found parked near Hindon bridge in Ghaziabad's Uttar Pradesh on July 6. During the investigation, a suicide note was recovered her car which led to the assumption that she had committed suicide by jumping into the Hindon river. The suicide note accused her in-laws and husband of harassment. Komal's father also informed the police that her in-laws used to harass her. Believing that the woman had jumped into the Hindon river, the police launched a rescue operation and had divers searching for her in the river for three days.

The rescue mission was called off soon when they couldn't find her body. But the story took a new turn when the police with the help of intelligence inputs found out that Komal was in contact with a few people. The police first narrowed down on Jaipur in Rajasthan as Komal's location. When the police reached Jaipur, they learnt that she was in Mumba. Upon reaching Mumbai, the police found that she was in Bengaluru. And finally, the police found the woman in Bengaluru. The Ghaziabad Police is now in the process of bringing Komal back home and an investigation will be launched into the matter.

