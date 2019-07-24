MBA graduate's suicide note reveals he was called 'gay', mocked for being vegetarian, teetotaller

crime

The accused were incriminated after Aniket Patil's father found the suicide note among his belongings that were returned after his death

Aniket Patil

The Powai cops have booked six professionals for abetting the suicide of their colleague by taunting him as 'gay' for not having a girlfriend and mocking him for being vegetarian and a teetotaller. After the 25-year-old MBA graduate killed himself on June 27 in his flat at Saki Vihar Road, his father found a suicide note while going through his belongings later.

He immediately handed the note over to the police, who are currently questioning the accused. Aniket Patil, who hailed from Bhusawal, was living in Shrushti Complex at Saki Vihar Road. Patil, an engineer and MBA professional, was selected by a reputable men's grooming product manufacturer through a campus interview in 2018.

Dilip Patil, his father, said, "He had called on the night of June 26, around 11.30 pm and said that he had gone for a party with his colleagues. He told us he would speak to us in the morning as it was too late. The next morning I tried to call him but his mobile phone was switched off. After attempting a couple of more times, I called up his flatmate to check what had happened. He told me that Aniket was not responding from inside the room and that he would break open the door and revert."

After getting no update for an hour, Dilip Patil again called Aniket's roommate who told him that Aniket had committed suicide and they were taking him to Rajawadi Hospital with the cops. The Powai police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Patil's friend Nilesh Deware then handed over all of his belongings to his uncle who took it back to his native place in Bhusawal. When the grief stricken father was going through Patil's suitcase, he found the three-page suicide note. It minutely detailed the ordeal Patil had gone through for a year.

The note mentioned how Akash Vadera, Darpan Ghodke, Zakir Hussain, Rajiv Sohoni, Sachin Shrivastava and Vikas Agarwal tortured him. They called him 'gay' for not having a girlfriend. They also taunted him repeatedly for not eating non-vegetarian food and not drinking or smoking.

"We have registered the offence and summoned all the accused for questioning," said Anil Pofle, senior inspector, Powai police station. "We have to verify Patil's claims about the torture," he added.

