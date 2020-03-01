Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Govind Namdev is the latest actor to join the cast of the horror-comedy!

If Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra weren't enough, Anees Bazmee has now roped in Govind Namdev for his horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! He's one of the most intense and fiery actors of Hindi Cinema and even Marathi Cinema and has also dabbled with the genre of comedy. In this last decade, he has starred in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Oh My God!, Heroine, and Boss.

And talking about being roped in for Bazmee's film, he said, "I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is finest actress and Kartik is heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent time and I really admire their work and talent. So it feels great to work with such star cast. They really give a lot of respect to me. Anees Bazmee is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether it's amazing!" (sic)

The team is currently in Jaipur and will kick-start the Lucknow schedule by the first week of March. All set to release on July 31, 2020, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. Namdev is also doing Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where he plays a cop again after Wanted.

