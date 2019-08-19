Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan unveils film's spooky motion poster

bollywood

After surprising the audience with the first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, the motion poster of the film has also been unveiled

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kartikaaryan

To beat the Monday blues, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa surprised the fans with the announcement of taking the franchise forward. Due to his popularity and fame, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar and take the baton ahead of this spooky comedy. After releasing the posters of Kartik Aaryan in his getup of an orange attire with "Om Namah Shivaay" printed on it in Hindi. In one of the posters, Kartik is seen lying comfortably on a bed of skulls where he is also holding a skeleton hand. Interestingly, in all the posters shared on social media, Kartik has captioned them with dialogues from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

After leaving the audience excited for the film through the posters, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to share the motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The motion poster is assimilated with his posters and a still of Monjolika's photo frame. The "haunting comedy" returns on July 31, 2020.

Slipping into Akshay Kumar's character of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav (psychiatrist) was a big deal for Kartik. When asked the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor about the responsibility he has on his shoulders, he told mid-day, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favourite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It's a big responsibility to take his franchise forward."

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa - psychological thriller revolved around a couple, essayed by Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, who move to their ancestral palace. Akshay's friend, Shiney claims that their ancestral palace is haunted. The movie is a remake of Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi (2005), which was inspired by Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. This film smartly tackled superstitions while shining a spotlight on mental disorders.

When mid-day asked Anees Bazmee if the film will start from where Akshay left it, he preferred to stay mum and did not divulge any details. He rather emphasised that the film will take on society's superstitious beliefs. "It reinvents the premise of the first film and is a fresh take on the genre. It talks about how society is blinded by superstitions in a humorous manner," said the director.

Written by Farhad and Samji, Kartik Aaryan's film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020. Other characters' names from the film haven't been revealed yet.

