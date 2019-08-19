Kartik Aaryan all set to take forward Akshay Kumar's ghostbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa

bollywood

Sharing first look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Aryan and director Anees ready to take Akshay's 2007 horror-comedy forward

Kartik Aaryan's look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

That he has a knack for comedy is easy to see in his past outings. In his maiden attempt at the genre of horror-comedy, Kartik Aaryan has a tall order — the actor will step into superstar Akshay Kumar's shoes for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Aaryan recently shot for the film's first look.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favourite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It's a big responsibility to take his franchise forward," he says.

While the 2007 hit was helmed by Priyadarshan, the directorial baton has been handed over to Anees Bazmee. "It's a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level," enthuses Aaryan.

One of the first horror comedies of Bollywood, Bhool Bhulaiyaa revolved around a couple, essayed by Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, who move to their ancestral palace. Chatter about the palace being haunted gains credence when mysterious occurrences take place. The movie — a remake of Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi (2005), which was inspired by Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu — smartly tackled superstitions while shining a spotlight on mental disorders.



A still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bazmee remains tight-lipped when asked if the sequel will pick up from where the Kumar-starrer had left. He is more forthcoming in stating that the story, written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik, will take on society's superstitious ways. "It reinvents the premise of the first film and is a fresh take on the genre. It talks about how society is blinded by superstitions in a humorous manner."

