Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with Kartik Aaryan in Bangkok

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan almost confirmed their dating rumours, as the hunky actor dashed to Bangkok to surprise his sweetheart on her birthday

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday with Kartik Aaryan. Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Nothing says love like flying to another country for few days, only to wish your ladylove. If whispers about a romance brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were getting stronger with every passing day, the duo almost confirmed them as the hunky actor dashed to Bangkok to surprise his sweetheart on her big day.

While Sara started the day by kicking off the Coolie No 1 shoot in Thailand yesterday, the evening was reserved for her beau as they stepped out for a cosy dinner date. Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Kartik shared an image from the date on his social media handle as he wished his 'Princess' on her 24th. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak

(this time without the mask ). [sic]" On a chat show earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had approved Kartik as Sara's suitor. Wonder what abba Saif Ali Khan has to say.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and the cast and crew of Coolie No. 1 also celebrated Sara's birthday by cutting the cake on the sets. Jackky shared pictures from the celebration on his social media account and wrote, "#RajuKiMalti ka birthday hai! Tam jham aur cake cutting toh banta hi hai! Happy happy birthday #SaraAliKhan! @Varun_dvn #DavidDhawan #CoolieNo1 @honeybhagnani #AmritaSingh @ravikchandar #RumiJaffrey. [sic]"

Sara had a working birthday on the sets of her film Coolie No. 1. The makers revealed the first look posters of the film on occasion of her birthday. Coolie No. 1 remake will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. This film will be David Dhawan's 45th film as a director. The film will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. Sara also had one more reason to celebrity, she crossed 12 million followers on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel along with Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who directed the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 2009 film. Sara Ali Khan is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh. The actor is now married to Kareena Kapoor and has a son, named Taimur Ali Khan together.

