Coolie No. 1 first look posters out, featuring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No 1 poster also highlights the fact, that the movie will mark director David Dhawan's 45th film.

Coolie No. 1 posters (Picture courtesy/Hype PR's Instagram account)

On Sara Ali Khan's birthday, brand new posters of the much-awaited comedy Coolie No. 1 remake starring Varun Dhawan and the actress have been released by its makers and they are nothing but vibrant. While one of the posters has Varun Dhawan in his 'Coolie' garb, the other one has the actor with his on-screen lady love Sara Ali Khan.

Check out Coolie No. 1 posters right here:

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The poster also highlights the fact, that Coolie No. 1 remake will mark director David Dhawan's 45th film.

Coolie No. 1 remake's shooting began in Bangkok last week. Varun's mom Karuna Dhawan gave the mahurat clap for the film. Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Earlier, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

The actor's take as a commentator in the clip's background is sure to leave his fans in splits.

Coolie No. 1 remake will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Varun, who was last seen in period drama 'Kalank', recently wrapped up Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D', wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's new directorial movie alongside Kartik Aaryan.

