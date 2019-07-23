Rajpal Yadav joins Coolie No 1 remake directed by David Dhawan

bollywood

David Dhawan with Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav who was last seen in Judwa 2 has joined the Coolie No 1 remake, which will star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and is being directed by David Dhawan. The original Coolie No 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, considered as one of the hottest onscreen pairs of the 90s.

Expressing his excitement for the film, Rajpal Yadav said, "I'm thankful to David Dhavan sir and Varun for giving an opportunity to be a part of coolie no 1 remake. This the third time I'm getting on board with Varun. One day I and Varun were having a candid conversation about working together for the third time saying that it should be a successful hattrick."

He further added, "I'm in great excitement for this remake. I would love to say that in the film Jungle Ramoji established me as an actor, through Hungama Priyadarshan sir made me popular and David sir re-established me through Judwa 2. So I'm grateful for this opportunity (sic)" he said.

Furthermore, Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan, Maavan.

