Paresh Rawal to essay Kader Khan's role for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1?

bollywood

A few weeks ago, Coolie No.1's remake was announced by David Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan will step into Karisma Kapoor's shoes while Varun Dhawan into Govinda's shoes

Paresh Rawal

A few days ago, the news of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan collaborating for Coolie No. 1 was made official. The original Coolie No.1 (1995) featured the iconic pair of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to confirm the release date of the movie, which is May 1, 2020. Now, there are some more deets pouring in about this film.

For the unversed, versatile and veteran actor Kader Khan played the character of Karisma Kapoor's character's father. While Varun and Sara are reprising Govinda and Karisma's character respectively, a report in cineblitz says that Paresh Rawal has been roped in to step into Kader Khan's shoes and portray the character of Sara Ali Khan's father.

Talking about this film, it is being helmed by director David Dhawan, who also helmed Govinda and Karisma's original Coolie No.1 (1995). Varun and Sara's film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan's last outing at the Box Office, Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit proved to be a dud. Neither did the film wooed the audience nor the critic. Although Karan Johar had mentioned that this film was very special to him since it was his late filmmaker-father Yash Johar's dream to make this project.

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Varun Dhawan had posted a video where he accepted that he was shattered by Kalank's failure. Not to forget, Varun, in all his interviews had stressed on the fact that he worked extremely hard for this movie, more than any other of his movies till date. Varun also added that his friends and closed ones asked him to not be so vocal about his displeasure over Kalank's failure.

He will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D. It is touted to be the biggest dance movies ever made in India.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she had an exceptionally beautiful debut in the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. And within a month of her debut release, she had a blockbuster awaiting its release, Simmba with Ranveer Singh by Rohit Shetty. In an interview with mid-day, Sara Ali Khan said that she doesn't know what she has done to deserve so much love and adulation from the audience.

Apart from Coolie No.1, Sara will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2009).

