Kings United will feature in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D

Choreographer of troupe that bagged World Of Dance title confirms dancers will appear in Street Dancer 3D

Kings United

After grabbing a bronze medal in the 2012 World Hip Hop Championship, Mumbai-based Kings United brought home the top title at the coveted American reality show, World Of Dance 2019. Director-choreographer Remo D'Souza - whose 2015 drama ABCD 2 was based on the troupe's choreographer Suresh Mukund - is set to feature the group in his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

Having always found support in D'Souza and leading man Varun Dhawan, Mukund says, "It's a big deal when someone makes a movie on your journey. At that time, I was only 26. I got a lot of exposure, and will always be grateful to him [D'Souza]." Dhawan, who has often used his stardom to put the spotlight on the group, has also provided them with financial aid. "In 2015, when we went for the World Hip Hop Championship, he sponsored a major chunk of the expenses. Without that, we wouldn't have made it at all."



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

While reports had stated that Mukund was set to work as a choreographer in Street Dancer 3D, he reveals that the group will also feature in the film in a special sequence. "I will choreograph one song. The process hasn't begun; we have not received any brief on it yet because they are still shooting the other portions. Our crew will have a special sequence in the film."

Like his mentor, D'Souza, Mukund too plans to venture into film direction. For now, he's still basking in the fame that his prowess as a dancer has earned him. Offers from Indian and international companies have been pouring in, ever since news of the troupe's victory hit headlines yesterday. "Since we are now a globally recognised crew, we have started getting a lot of international opportunities. By the year-end, we will be heading on a world tour. We are also participating in dance workshops in the US and Australia. We have also been approached to work with a few international singers, but it is too early to discuss that. In fact, Jennifer Lopez's team has written to us regarding it [new opportunity], but nothing is confirmed."

