Varun Dhawan on Kalank's failure: It hit me a little hard

In a recently released video, Varun Dhawan who visited Thailand to celebrate his 32nd birthday has opened up on his latest release, Kalank, not living up to expectations

Varun Dhawan in a still from Kalank

Karan Johar's most-anticipated period drama Kalank has hit the ground really hard. The film with a huge star cast hasn't been received well by both the audience and critics. Despite registering the biggest opening of 2019, Kalank failed to maintain the momentum and turned out to be a damp squib.

Kalank's failure has hit Varun Dhawan the most. The actor who celebrated his 32nd birthday in Thailand released a YouTube video and shared his feelings about his first box office flop. Varun, who debuted in 2012 with Student of The Year, has appeared in 11 films, with each of them being commercially successful.

"Calling my 32nd birthday. But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, "don't show it." I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life. My friends though had my back. [They] told me "pack your bags." I said, "Where are we going to go and do?" They said, "Muay Thai." So the 1:25 flight on GoAir, we flew and the rest you can watch," Varun said in the video shot inside a car.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman featured Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the lead roles. Set in pre-independence India, Kalank released on April 17 to mostly negative reviews.

In fact, the failure of Kalank has also forced father David Dhawan to pull off the poster launch of Varun's next movie Coolie No 1. David was keen to launch the remake of the 1995 film on April 24 to coincide with his son's birthday, but Varun decided to take off to Thailand.

